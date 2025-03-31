Table of contents
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
3:51 minutes
Problem 3.9.33
Textbook Question
Approximation Error
In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find
a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);
b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and
c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.
f(x) = x⁻¹, x₀ = 0.5, dx = 0.1
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the function given: f(x) = x⁻¹. This means f(x) = 1/x.
Calculate the change in the function, Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀). Substitute x₀ = 0.5 and dx = 0.1 into the function: Δf = f(0.5 + 0.1) − f(0.5).
Next, find the derivative of the function, f'(x). For f(x) = 1/x, the derivative f'(x) = -1/x².
Evaluate the derivative at x₀: f'(0.5) = -1/(0.5)².
Calculate the estimate df = f'(x₀) dx using the derivative value found: df = f'(0.5) * 0.1. Finally, find the approximation error |Δf − df|.
