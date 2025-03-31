Approximation Error





In Exercises 29–34, each function f(x) changes value when x changes from x₀ to x₀ + dx. Find





a. the change Δf = f(x₀ + dx) − f(x₀);

b. the value of the estimate df = fʹ(x₀) dx; and

c. the approximation error |Δf − df|.









f(x) = x⁻¹, x₀ = 0.5, dx = 0.1