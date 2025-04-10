Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials, expressed as f(x) = P(x)/Q(x), where P(x) and Q(x) are polynomials and Q(x) ≠ 0. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their domain, intercepts, and asymptotic behavior, which are crucial for graphing.

Asymptotes Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For rational functions, vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal or oblique asymptotes describe the end behavior of the function. Identifying these helps in sketching the graph accurately.