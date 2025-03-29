Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limit of a Function The limit of a function describes the behavior of the function as the input approaches a particular value. In calculus, understanding limits is crucial for analyzing the continuity and differentiability of functions. For the given problem, evaluating the limit as x approaches 0 is essential to determine the behavior of the expression (cos²x − cos x) / x². Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Limits of Rational Functions: Denominator = 0

L'Hôpital's Rule L'Hôpital's Rule is a method for finding limits of indeterminate forms, such as 0/0 or ∞/∞. It states that if the limit of f(x)/g(x) as x approaches a value results in an indeterminate form, the limit can be found by differentiating the numerator and denominator separately. This rule is particularly useful for the given problem, where direct substitution leads to an indeterminate form. Recommended video: Guided course 5:50 5:50 Power Rules