Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this problem, the equation x²y³ = 4/27 involves both x and y, so we differentiate both sides with respect to time t, applying the chain rule to account for the derivatives of x and y. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function times the derivative of the inner function. In this context, it helps differentiate terms like x² and y³ with respect to t, considering dx/dt and dy/dt. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule