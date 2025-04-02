Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Related Rates Related rates involve finding the rate at which one quantity changes with respect to another. In this problem, we need to determine how the surface area of a cube changes as its edge length changes over time. This requires understanding how to differentiate equations with respect to time, often using the chain rule. Recommended video: 04:16 04:16 Intro To Related Rates

Surface Area of a Cube The surface area of a cube is calculated as 6x^2, where x is the length of an edge. Understanding this formula is crucial because it allows us to express the surface area in terms of x, which can then be differentiated to find the rate of change of the surface area as x changes. Recommended video: 09:07 09:07 Example 1: Minimizing Surface Area