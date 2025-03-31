Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
3:22 minutes
Problem 3.8.18a
Textbook Question
Diagonals If x, y, and z are lengths of the edges of a rectangular box, then the common length of the box’s diagonals is s = √(x² + y² + z²).
a. Assuming that x, y, and z are differentiable functions of t, how is ds/dt related to dx/dt, dy/dt, and dz/dt?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recognizing that the given formula for the diagonal length s is s = √(x² + y² + z²). This is a function of x, y, and z, which are themselves functions of t.
To find ds/dt, apply the chain rule for differentiation. The chain rule states that if a variable depends on multiple other variables, each of which depends on another variable, you differentiate with respect to each intermediate variable and multiply by the derivative of the intermediate variable with respect to the final variable.
Differentiate s with respect to t: ds/dt = (1/2)(x² + y² + z²)^(-1/2) * (2x dx/dt + 2y dy/dt + 2z dz/dt). This uses the chain rule and the power rule for differentiation.
Simplify the expression: ds/dt = (x dx/dt + y dy/dt + z dz/dt) / √(x² + y² + z²). This is the relationship between ds/dt and the rates of change of x, y, and z with respect to t.
This result shows how the rate of change of the diagonal length s is a weighted sum of the rates of change of the box's edge lengths, where each weight is the corresponding edge length divided by the diagonal length.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differentiation
Differentiation is a fundamental concept in calculus that deals with finding the rate at which a function changes at any given point. It involves computing the derivative, which represents the slope of the tangent line to the function's graph. In this context, it helps determine how the diagonal length changes with respect to time.
Recommended video:
05:53
Finding Differentials
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a formula for computing the derivative of a composite function. It states that the derivative of a function with respect to a variable can be found by multiplying the derivative of the function with respect to an intermediate variable by the derivative of the intermediate variable with respect to the original variable. This rule is essential for relating ds/dt to dx/dt, dy/dt, and dz/dt.
Recommended video:
05:02
Intro to the Chain Rule
Partial Derivatives
Partial derivatives involve taking the derivative of a multivariable function with respect to one variable while keeping the other variables constant. In the context of the diagonal length formula, partial derivatives help in understanding how changes in each edge length (x, y, z) individually affect the diagonal length, which is crucial for applying the chain rule.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
