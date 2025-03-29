Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a variable z depends on y, which in turn depends on x, then the derivative of z with respect to x can be found by multiplying the derivative of z with respect to y by the derivative of y with respect to x. In this problem, it helps in finding dL/dt by relating the derivatives of L with respect to x and y. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. It is particularly useful when dealing with equations involving multiple variables. In this scenario, implicit differentiation allows us to differentiate L = √(x² + y²) with respect to time, t, by considering the derivatives dx/dt and dy/dt. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative