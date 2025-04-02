Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this problem, the equation r + s² + v³ = 12 involves multiple variables, and we need to differentiate with respect to time t to find the rate of change of v, denoted as dv/dt. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental principle in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It is essential here because we are dealing with functions of multiple variables that change with respect to time. For instance, when differentiating s² with respect to t, we apply the chain rule: d(s²)/dt = 2s * (ds/dt). Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule