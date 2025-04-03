Table of contents
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
Problem 3.6.51
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–58, find dy/dt.
y = (1 + tan⁴(t/12))³
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the function y = (1 + tan⁴(t/12))³ and recognize that you need to find the derivative dy/dt using the chain rule.
Apply the chain rule: If y = u³, then dy/dt = 3u² * du/dt. Here, u = 1 + tan⁴(t/12).
Find du/dt by differentiating u = 1 + tan⁴(t/12) with respect to t. Use the chain rule again: If u = 1 + v⁴, where v = tan(t/12), then du/dt = 4v³ * dv/dt.
Differentiate v = tan(t/12) with respect to t. Use the chain rule: If v = tan(w), where w = t/12, then dv/dt = sec²(w) * dw/dt. Since w = t/12, dw/dt = 1/12.
Combine all the derivatives: Substitute dv/dt back into du/dt, and then substitute du/dt into dy/dt to get the final expression for dy/dt.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function, multiplied by the derivative of the inner function. In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate y = (1 + tan⁴(t/12))³ by breaking it into manageable parts.
Derivative of Trigonometric Functions
Understanding how to differentiate trigonometric functions is crucial for solving calculus problems involving these functions. The derivative of tan(x) is sec²(x), and this knowledge is essential when differentiating tan⁴(t/12) in the given function. Applying this derivative correctly is key to finding dy/dt.
Power Rule
The power rule is a basic differentiation rule used to find the derivative of functions in the form of xⁿ. It states that the derivative of xⁿ is n*xⁿ⁻¹. In this problem, the power rule is applied to differentiate the expression (1 + tan⁴(t/12))³, which involves raising a function to a power, thus requiring the use of the power rule in conjunction with the chain rule.
