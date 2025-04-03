Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental differentiation technique used when dealing with composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function, multiplied by the derivative of the inner function. In this problem, the chain rule helps differentiate y = (1 + tan⁴(t/12))³ by breaking it into manageable parts.

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions Understanding how to differentiate trigonometric functions is crucial for solving calculus problems involving these functions. The derivative of tan(x) is sec²(x), and this knowledge is essential when differentiating tan⁴(t/12) in the given function. Applying this derivative correctly is key to finding dy/dt.