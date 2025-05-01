A formula for the cost of maintaining a fleet of vehicles is given by: C ( v ) = k m v + c v + h v 2 2 C\left(v\right)=\frac{km}{v}+cv+\frac{hv^2}{2} , where v v is the number of vehicles in the fleet, k k is the cost of operating a vehicle, c c is the cost of maintaining each vehicle, m m is the number of vehicles used per month, and h h is the cost of storing each vehicle per month. Find d C d v \frac{dC}{dv} and d 2 C d v 2 \frac{d^2C}{dv^2} .