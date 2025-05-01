- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Derivatives as Functions: Videos & Practice Problems
Derivatives as Functions Practice Problems
Given the function , find using the limit definition of the derivative. Then, calculate the value of .
Given the function , find using the limit definition of the derivative. Then, calculate the value of .
Which of the following graphs represents the derivative of the function graphed below?
Which of the following graphs represents the derivative of the function graphed below?
For the function , identify the intervals of -values where the function increases and decreases as increases.
If represents a function and is multiplied by a constant value , according to the Derivative Constant Multiple Rule, what is the derivative of ?
Which functions should be chosen for and to find the derivative of using the Reciprocal Rule and the Product Rule ?
Using the limit definition, find the derivative of the function and the slope of the tangent line at the given value of .
,
Using the limit definition, find the derivative of the function and the slope of the tangent line at the given value of .
,
The graph of is shown. Alongside, the graph of for is also shown on the same coordinate plane. Describe what happens to the graph of as approaches .
The graph of the derivative of is shown. Graph . What can you conclude after graphing?
Use the following alternative formula for derivatives to determine the derivative of :
If the current in a circuit is related to the voltage, , by the formula: , where and are constants, find .
A formula for the cost of maintaining a fleet of vehicles is given by: , where is the number of vehicles in the fleet, is the cost of operating a vehicle, is the cost of maintaining each vehicle, is the number of vehicles used per month, and is the cost of storing each vehicle per month. Find and .
The population of a small town from to is shown using the given graph shown below. During which year did the population drop the most rapidly, and what was the rate of this decrease?
A coffee shop tracks its customer arrival rate (in units of customers per hour) from to , as shown in the provided graph shown below. Identify the time at which the arrival rate is increasing most rapidly and the time at which it is decreasing most rapidly. What is the rate of change at each of those times?