- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems
Differentials Practice Problems
Determine the validity of the given statement.
A car travels miles in hours. At some point, the car's speed exceeded .
Determine the validity of the given statement.
A cyclist completed a race in hours. The cyclist was traveling at exactly at least twice during the race, assuming the initial and final speeds are zero.
In a physics experiment, the potential energy of a spring is measured as a function of the displacement from its equilibrium position. The relationship between , , and the spring constant (which remains constant) is given by . Find .
In a physics experiment, the potential energy of a spring is measured as a function of the displacement from its equilibrium position. The relationship between , , and the spring constant (which remains constant) is given by . Find . For , if the spring is further stretched (displacement is increased), how will the potential energy change?
Given a function and its quadratic approximation at , where , , and , find the coefficients , , and .
Determine the quadratic approximation to at . Note that a function has a quadratic approximation of the form at , where , , and .
Determine the quadratic approximation to at . Note that a function has a quadratic approximation of the form at , where , , and .
Determine the quadratic approximation to at . Note that a function has a quadratic approximation of the form at , where , , and .
Using Newton's method, determine the one real solution of the given function. Note: Start with and then find .
Using Newton's method, estimate the one real solution of the given function. Note: Start with and then find .
Given the graph of the function , use Newton's method to find the next approximation of the root starting with an initial guess of .
Use Newton's method to find the zeros of using the starting values: and . These starting values lie in regions that will lead to two different zeros of .