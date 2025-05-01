- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems
Differentials Practice Problems
An engineer measures the angle of elevation to the top of a tower from a point away and finds it to be . To ensure the error in calculating the tower's height is less than , how precise must the angle measurement be?
What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the square's area if its diagonal is measured with an error of at most ?
What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the sphere's surface area if its radius is measured with an error of at most ?
Consider for all . Use the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem to find if .
Consider for all . Use the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem to find if .
Using the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem, determine all possible functions with the following derivative.
Using the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem, determine all possible functions with the following derivative.
Using the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem, determine all possible functions with the following derivative.
Using the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem, determine all possible functions with the following derivative.
Using the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem, determine all possible functions with the following derivative.
The surface area of a cube is given by , where is the length of the side. If the measurement of the surface area must be accurate within of the true value, what is the maximum allowable percentage error in measuring the side length ?
A spherical balloon is being inflated, and its radius needs to be measured accurately. How accurately must the radius of a radius balloon be measured to calculate the balloon's volume to within of its true value?
What is the maximum percentage error allowed in the measurement of the radius of a spherical balloon to estimate its surface area within accuracy?
The length of a rectangular prism is measured to be , width , and height . Estimate the percentage error in the volume calculation based on the uncertainty in the length measurement.
Determine the function that passes through the point and has the following derivative. Use the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem.
Determine the function that passes through the point and has the following derivative. Use the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem.
Determine the function that passes through the point and has the following derivative. Use the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem.
Determine the function that passes through the point and has the following derivative. Use the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem.
The velocity of an object moving along a straight line is defined by . Its initial position is . Using the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem, determine the object's position at time .
The velocity of an object moving along a straight line is defined by . Its initial position is . Using the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem, determine the object's position at time .
The acceleration of an object moving along a straight line is . Its initial position and velocity are and , respectively. Using the second corollary of the Mean Value Theorem, determine the object's position at time .