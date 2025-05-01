- 0. Functions(0)
Differentials: Videos & Practice Problems
Differentials Practice Problems
Use Newton’s method to find all roots of , by first using analysis and graphing to choose good starting values. Stop iterating when two successive approximations agree to five decimal places.
Consider the function . By the Intermediate Value Theorem, it can be shown that the equation has a solution in the interval . Use Newton's method to find the solution in this interval. Approximate your answer to three decimal places.
Determine the validity of the given statement.
The equation has exactly one solution on .
A large water tank is filled with of water over a period due to a malfunctioning valve. Was there a moment where the inflow rate exceeded ?
Find the first derivatives of and . Then, determine the relationship between the graphs of the functions.
Consider the graph of the function :
Approximate the root of the given function using Newton's Method.
Consider the graph of the function :
Approximate the root of the given function using Newton's Method. Round the answer to six decimal places.
Consider the function . Using the Intermediate Value Theorem, identify the interval that must contain a root of .
Consider the function , where varies from to . Determine the following:
1) The change in , denoted as
2) The value of the approximation
3) The error in the approximation,
Let and .
Write the differential formula to estimate the change in the area of a square when the side length changes from to .
Write the differential of the surface area of a cone with a slant height , when the slant height changes from to .
Find the differential form of the kinetic energy of an object when its velocity changes from to .
Write the differential form of volume of a right circular cone when the radius changes from to , and the height remains constant.
Find differential form for the change in the surface area of a sphere when the radius changes from to .
What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the sphere's volume if it is calculated using its radius? The radius has a measurement error of up to .
What is the maximum corresponding percentage error in computing the sphere's volume if the diameter of the sphere is measured with an error of at most ?
For the function on the interval , find the value or values of that satisfy the equation according to the Mean Value Theorem.
Evaluate if the function , on the interval , meets the criteria of the Mean Value Theorem.
Evaluate if the function , on the interval , meets the criteria of the Mean Value Theorem.
Evaluate if the function , on the interval , meets the criteria of the Mean Value Theorem.
Determine if the function satisfies the Mean Value Theorem requirements, where is defined as .
Analyze the piecewise function to determine if it satisfies the Mean Value Theorem criteria over the domain of .
Consider the function , where varies from to . Determine the following:
a) The change in , denoted as
b) The value of the approximation
c) The error in the approximation,
Let and .