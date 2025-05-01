Avogadro's law states that for a given temperature and pressure, the volume V V (in liters) and the number of moles n n of a gas are directly proportional, given by the equation V = k n V = kn , where k > 0 k > 0 is a constant. Suppose the volume of a gas is increasing at a rate of 0.3 L/min 0.3\text{ L/min} when the volume V = 5 L V=5\text{ L} and the number of moles is n = 1 mol n=1\text{ mol} . Determine the rate at which the number of moles is changing at this moment.