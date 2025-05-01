- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Related Rates: Videos & Practice Problems
Related Rates Practice Problems
The radius of a circular pond is expanding at a rate of . Determine the rate at which the area of the pond is increasing when the radius is . .
A ladder is positioned against a house. If the base of the ladder is being moved away from the house at a speed of , determine the position of the ladder when the speed of the top of the ladder descending the wall equals the speed of the base moving away.
A drone is flying horizontally at a constant speed of . Simultaneously, a bird is flying directly above the drone, descending at an angle of below the horizontal. How quickly is the bird losing altitude?
A cyclist is winding a rope onto a spool by turning the spool at a rate of revolutions per second. The radius of the spool is inches. Let represent the number of revolutions the cyclist has turned the spool and let be the length of the rope wound onto the spool. Determine an equation for as a function of .
Avogadro's law states that for a given temperature and pressure, the volume (in liters) and the number of moles of a gas are directly proportional, given by the equation , where is a constant. Suppose the volume of a gas is increasing at a rate of when the volume and the number of moles is . Determine the rate at which the number of moles is changing at this moment.
Two hikers start from the same point at the same time. One hiker walks due north at a speed of , while the other walks in the northwest direction ( north of west) at a speed of . Find the distance between the hikers and the rate at which this distance is changing after hours. Round the answers to two decimal places. (Hint: Use the Law of Cosines.)
The total cost (in dollars) for producing tablets is given by . Find the average and marginal costs when tablets.
A company has a cost function for producing smartphones given by . Determine the average cost and marginal cost of producing smartphones and explain their significance.
A spherical water droplet is growing at a rate of . Determine the rate at which the diameter of the droplet is increasing when the diameter is .
A spherical balloon is being inflated at a rate of . Determine the rate at which the radius of the balloon is increasing when the radius is .
A drone is moving horizontally at a constant speed of meters per minute at an altitude of meters. It flies directly above an observer standing on the ground. Determine the rate at which the angle of elevation (between the ground and the line from the observer to the drone) is changing seconds later.
In a rectangular swimming pool, if the length is increased, how should the width be modified to keep the pool's area constant?
A rectangular fish tank with a base measuring and a uniform height is being filled with water. If the water level is rising at a rate of , at what rate is the volume of the water increasing?
A rectangular garden pond measuring in width and in length is being filled with water at a steady rate. If the filling rate is , what is the rate at which the water depth is increasing?
The width of a rectangular field is , and its length is four times the width. Find the equation that relates the area of the field to its width .
The surface area of a cube with side length varies over time . Express in terms of .
The volume of a balloon is given by the formula for the volume of a sphere, where the radius changes over time . If the radius of the balloon is increasing at a rate of , what is the rate at which the volume is changing when the radius is ?
A circular ice rink is melting, causing its radius to shrink. The initial radius of the ice rink is meters, and it decreases at a rate of meter per minute. Find the rate at which the area is changing when the radius is meters.
Determine the rate of change of the radius of a soap bubble if its volume increases at a rate of . The radius of the bubble is .
Which of the following best describes the rate of change of the radius of a spherical balloon if it is deflating at a rate proportional to its surface area? (Hint: Surface area .)
A weather balloon is tethered to the ground and reaches a steady altitude of . It drifts horizontally due to a wind blowing at . How quickly is the tether being let out when of tether has been released?
A particle is traveling along the curve defined by y=x3. If the particle's distance from the origin is increasing at a constant rate of 2 cm/min, find the relationship between dtdy and dtdx.
A cylindrical swimming pool with a radius of 2 meters and a depth of 5 meters is being emptied. If the water level is dropping at a rate of 3 cm/min, at what rate is the water leaving the pool in cubic meters per minute?
A cylindrical tank is being emptied of water at a constant rate. The tank has a height of feet and a radius of feet. If the water level is decreasing at a rate of feet per minute, what is the rate at which the volume of water is changing (in cubic feet per minute) when the water depth is feet?
Consider the function on the interval . Verify that Rolle’s Theorem applies to it, and, if so, find the value of that satisfies .
A right cone's lateral surface area is given by the equation , where is the base radius and is the height. If is constant, how is related to ?
The volume of a cone is related to its radius and height by the equation . If its height remains constant, how is related to ?
Two capacitors, and , are connected in series in an electrical circuit, forming an equivalent capacitance , described by the following equation:
If is increasing at a rate of and is decreasing at a rate of , at what rate is changing when is and is ?
A cylindrical water tank is expanding due to the increasing water pressure. Both the radius of the base and the height of the cylinder are changing over time. The lateral surface area of the cylinder is given by the formula:
If the radius and height of the tank vary with time, how can we express the rate of change of the lateral surface area () in terms of the rates of change of the radius () and the height ()?