- 0. Functions(0)
- Introduction to Functions(0)
- Piecewise Functions(0)
- Properties of Functions(0)
- Common Functions(0)
- Transformations(0)
- Combining Functions(0)
- Exponent rules(0)
- Exponential Functions(0)
- Logarithmic Functions(0)
- Properties of Logarithms(0)
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations(0)
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions(0)
- Trigonometric Identities(0)
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions(0)
- 1. Limits and Continuity(0)
- 2. Intro to Derivatives(0)
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation(0)
- 4. Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives(0)
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals(0)
- 8. Definite Integrals(0)
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals(0)
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals (0)
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions(0)
- 12. Techniques of Integration(0)
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations(0)
- 14. Sequences & Series(0)
- 15. Power Series(0)
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates(0)
Related Rates: Videos & Practice Problems
Related Rates Practice Problems
A ceiling fan rotates at a constant speed, . How many revolutions per minute does the fan make?
The total surface area of a right circular cone (including its base) is given by , where is the base radius and is the height. Determine how is related to if is constant.
The volume of a right circular cone is given by , where both the base radius and the height are functions of time. How is related to and ?
A box with a square base has a side length and height . Its total surface area is given by . If the surface area remains constant, how is the rate of change of the side length related to the rate of change of the height ?
The slant height of a right circular cone is given by , where is the base radius and is the height. If the base radius remains constant, how is related to ?
Assume the cost, in dollars, to manufacture bicycles is given by the function . Calculate the average cost per bicycle for manufacturing the first bicycles.
Assume the cost, in dollars, to manufacture bicycles is given by the function . Determine the marginal cost when bicycles are produced, and verify it by calculating the cost of producing one additional bicycle after the first .
A company produces thousand paper cups per day, and the revenue from selling these is given by the function dollars. Estimate the increase in revenue from increasing production from thousand to thousand paper cups per day.
A company produces thousand paper cups per day, and the revenue from selling these is given by the function dollars. Find the limit of as and interpret this in the context of the company's revenue.
A circular pond's radius is shrinking due to evaporation at a rate of . When the radius is , at what rate is the pond's surface area decreasing?
If the length , width , and height of a rectangular prism are functions of time , how is the rate of change of the prism's volume with respect to time, , related to , , and ?
A cylindrical tank with radius and height is being filled with water. If the radius is constant, how is the rate of change of the volume related to the rate of change of the height?
A triangular plot of land has sides of and , with the angle between them being . How is related to if and are constants? Use the formula, .
A triangular plot of land has sides of and , with the angle between them being . How is related to if only is constant? Use the formula, .
A cylindrical tank is being filled with water, and its height increases at a rate of . If the radius of the tank is , at what rate is the volume of the tank increasing?
A spherical balloon is being inflated such that its volume increases at a rate of . If the radius of the balloon is always equal to half the diameter, how fast is the (a) radius and (b) surface area increasing when the radius is ?
A hot air balloon is descending vertically at a rate of . If there is a person standing away from the point right below the balloon, how fast is the distance between the person and the balloon decreasing when the balloon is above the ground?
A ramp is being pulled away from a loading platform. When the base of the ramp is from the platform, it is moving at a rate of . At what rate is the area of the triangle formed by the ramp, platform, and ground changing at that moment?
A ladder long rests against a vertical wall. If the bottom of the ladder slides away from the wall at a rate of , how fast is the angle between the ladder and the ground changing when the bottom of the ladder is from the wall?
A drone is flying vertically away from a straight and level road at a constant rate of . At the same moment, a car starts moving on the road directly below the drone at a constant speed of . If the drone is initially above the road, how fast is the distance between the car and the drone increasing seconds later?
A bead moves along a wire-shaped curve given by the equation . The bead's horizontal position changes at a steady rate of . Calculate the rate at which the inclination angle of the bead's trajectory with the positive vertical axis changes when the bead is meters away from the origin in the horizontal direction.
A snowball is melting such that its volume decreases at a rate of . If the snowball is spherical, and its diameter initially is , how fast is the radius decreasing when the radius is ?
A cone's volume changes over time, where and both (radius) and (height) are functions of time. How are and related if is constant?