Introduction to Volume & Disk Method: Videos & Practice Problems
Introduction to Volume & Disk Method Practice Problems
Consider the region bounded by , , and . This region is revolved about the -axis. Provide the integral that gives the volume of the resulting solid using the washer method.
Consider the region bounded by , , and . Region is revolved about the line . What is the radius of a cross-section of the resulting solid at a point in ?
Let region be bounded by , , and . If the region is revolved about the line , determine the integral that gives the volume of the resulting solid.
Let be the region bounded by , , and . When is revolved about the line , what is the radius of a cross-section of the resulting solid at a point in ?
Let region be bounded by , the -axis, and the -axis. Which is greater: the volume of the solid formed when is revolved about the -axis or about the -axis?
Let be the region bounded by , the -axis, and the -axis. When is revolved about the -axis and about the -axis, which solid has the greater volume?
Let region be bounded by and . Which is greater: the volume generated when is revolved about the -axis or about the -axis?
A - thick film is applied to one side of the surface generated by revolving the curve for about the -axis. What is the approximate volume of film required? All measurements are in meters.
Is the following statement true or false?
For the curve on , the surface area generated by revolving the curve about the -axis is .
Is the following statement true or false?
If is a positive function with a continuous first derivative on but not invertible on , then the area of the surface formed by revolving on about the -axis does not exist.
Let . Is the area of the surface generated when the graph of on is revolved about the -axis equal to twice the area generated when on is revolved about the -axis?
Let . When the graph of on is revolved about the -axis, is the resulting surface area twice the area produced by revolving on about the -axis?
Find the approximate surface area produced when on the interval is revolved about the -axis. Use a calculator or software for the approximation.
Find the integral that gives the area of the surface generated when , for , is revolved about the -axis.
Using a calculator or software, approximate the area of the surface generated when , for , is revolved about the -axis.
Let be the region bounded by , , , and . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the line .
Let be the region bounded by and on . Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the line .
Determine the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by the curves , , and the -axis is revolved about the line .
A right circular cylinder has height and radius , so its volume is . What is the volume of a cone inscribed in this cylinder with the same base and height as the cylinder? Express your answer in terms of .
A right circular cylinder has height and base radius , so its volume is . What is the volume of the largest hemisphere that can be inscribed in the cylinder, expressed in terms of ?
A hemispherical aquarium has a radius of . If the water is filled to a depth of (with ), write the volume of water as a function of .
Let region be bounded by the graph of and the -axis. Which is greater: the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the line or when is revolved about the line ?
A circle of radius units centered at is revolved about the -axis. What is the volume of the resulting torus?
Let be the region in the first quadrant bounded by and , where is a positive number. Find the volume of the solid generated when is revolved about the -axis. Express your answer in terms of .
A solid has a base defined by the region between and ; cross sections perpendicular to the -axis are rectangles with height twice their base. Which method is best for finding the volume?
A solid has a base in the first quadrant bounded by and . Cross sections perpendicular to the -axis are squares. What is the area of a cross section at in ?
Which of the following best explains why the washer method is a special case of the general slicing method?
A region bounded by the curve and the -axis on is revolved about the -axis. Which of the following integrals represents the volume of the solid?