A solid of revolution is formed by revolving a region bounded by the curve y = sin − 1 x y = \sin^{-1} x and the x x -axis on [ 0 , 1 ] [0, 1] about the y y -axis. What is the expression for the area B ( y ) B(y) of a cross section of the solid at a point y y in [ 0 , π 2 ] [0, \frac{\pi}{2}] ?