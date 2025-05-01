In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. [(3 + 6)2 ÷ 3] × 4 = - 54 x
1. Equations & Inequalities
Rational Equations
Textbook Question
Exercises 73–75 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Simplify: √18 - √8
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x - 5 = 72
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x + 4 = x + 16
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 4(x + 9) = x
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 2 - (7x + 5) = 13 - 3x
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 16 = 3(x - 1) - (x - 7)
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 5/2x - 8/9 = 1/18 - 1/3x
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(x + 4) - 7 = - 4/(x + 4)