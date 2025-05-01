In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting an odd number.
10. Combinatorics & Probability
Probability
In Exercises 11–16, a die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a 4.
If you toss a fair coin six times, what is the probability of getting all heads?
In Exercises 49–52, a single die is rolled twice. Find the probability of rolling an even number the first time and a number greater than 2 the second time.
In Exercises 49–52, a single die is rolled twice. Find the probability of rolling a 2 the first time and a 3 the second time.
In Exercises 45-46, it is equally probable that the pointer on the spinner shown will land on any one of the eight regions, numbered 1 through 8. If the pointer lands on a borderline, spin again. Find the probability that the pointer will stop on an odd number or a number less than 6.
The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of no flooding for four consecutive years?
The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of a flood for three consecutive years?
The probability of a flood in any given year in a region prone to floods is 0.2. What is the probability of a flood two years in a row?
What is the probability of a family having five boys born in a row? (Assume the probability of a male birth is 1/2.)
You are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability of getting an ace or a king.
A die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number less than 3 or greater than 4.
A die is rolled. Find the probability of getting a number less than 5.