1. Equations & Inequalities
Powers of i
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–8, add or subtract as indicated and write the result in standard form. 8i - (14 - 9i)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) 0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 9–20, find each product and write the result in standard form. (2 + 3i)^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–28, divide and express the result in standard form. - 6i/(3 + 2i)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Perform each operation. Write answers in standard form. -5i(3-i)²
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-24 / √8
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. √-64 - √-25
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (3+2i) + (9+3i)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37–52, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. √-8 (√-3 - √5)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 48–57, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. (7-i)(2+3i)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (2+i)(3-2i)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 61–64, write each complex number in standard form. (1 + i)^3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. i(3-4i)(3+4i)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 65–70, perform the indicated operation(s) and write the result in standard form. (4 - i)^2 - (1 + 2i)^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 95–99, perform the indicated operations and write the result in standard form. 8/(1 + 2/i)
Has a video solution.
