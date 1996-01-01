2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
2. Graphs of Equations
Graphs and Coordinates
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 14 of 14 videos
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 1–4. Let x= -3, -2. -1, 0, 1, 2 and 3. y = x^2-3
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1-12, plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 2, 3)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 6–8, use the graph and determine the x-intercepts if any, and the y-intercepts if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The function g(x)=√x has domain ________.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1-12, plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 4, 0)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1-12, plot the given point in a rectangular coordinate system. (- 5/2, 3/2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3 y = x^2 - 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous. See Example 1.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3 y = x + 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3 y = - (1/2)x + 2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 11–26, determine whether each equation defines y as a function of x. y = - √x +4
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. See Example 3. (-6,-4),(0,-2),(-10,8)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3 y = 9 - x^2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.f(x)=4x+5 b. f(x + 1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each equation in Exercises 13 - 28. Let x = - 3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, 3 y = x^3 - 1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 27–38, evaluate each function at the given values of the independent variable and simplify.g(x) = x² + 2x + 3 a. g(-1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–46, use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. y=√(4x+1)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 41–46, use the graph to a. determine the x-intercepts, if any; b. determine the y-intercepts, if any. For each graph, tick marks along the axes represent one unit each.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–50, graph the given functions, f and g, in the same rectangular coordinate system. Select integers for x, starting with -2 and ending with 2. Once you have obtained your graphs, describe how the graph of g is related to the graph of f. f(x)= |x|, g(x) = |x| +1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 47–50, write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. The y-value is three decreased by the square of the x-value.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 47–50, write each English sentence as an equation in two variables. Then graph the equation. y = 5 (Let x = -3, - 2, - 1, 0, 1, 2, and 3.)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x^2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(0)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Graph each function. Give the domain and range. See Example 3. ƒ(x)=[[2x]]
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 55–64, use the vertical line test to identify graphs in which y is a function of x.
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x)=x^3-x+9
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
Let ƒ(x)=-3x+4 and g(x)=-x^2+4x+1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(3t-2)
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 75–78, list the quadrant or quadrants satisfying each condition. x^3 > 0 and y^3 <0
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 77–92, use the graph to determine a. the function's domain; b.the x-intercepts, if any; and e. the missing function values, indicated by question marks, below each graph.
Has a video solution.
Showing 33 of 33 practice