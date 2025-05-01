Intermediate Algebra
(−∞,∞)\left(-\infty,\infty\right)
(3,∞)\left(3,\infty\right)
(−∞,3)∪(3,∞)\left(-\infty,3\right)\cup\left(3,\infty\right)
(−∞,3]∪[3,∞)\left(-\infty,3\right\rbrack\cup\left\lbrack3,\infty\right)
Simplify the rational expressions below:
x2−9x2−3x\frac{x^2-9}{x^2-3x}
x2−4xx2−2x−8x\frac{x^2-4x}{x^2-2x-8x}
x2+5x+6x2+7x+10\frac{x^2+5x+6}{x^2+7x+10}
Determine the domain of the function f(x)f\left(x\right).
f(x)=5xf\left(x\right)=\frac{5}{x}
Determine the domain of the function g(x)g\left(x\right).
g(x)=x+1x2−9g\left(x\right)=\frac{x+1}{x^2-9}
Determine the domain of the function h(x)h\left(x\right).
h(x)=x2−2x−8x2−5x+4h\left(x\right)=\frac{x^2-2x-8}{x^2-5x+4}
Given the function below, evaluate f(2)f\left(2\right)
f(x)=311−xf\left(x\right)=\frac{3}{11-x}
Given the function below, evaluate f(0)f\left(0\right)
f(x)=3x+4x2+7x+20f\left(x\right)=\frac{3x+4}{x^2+7x+20}