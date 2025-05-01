Identify the function given: \(h\left(x\right) = \frac{x^2 - 2x - 8}{x^2 - 5x + 4}\). To find the domain, we need to determine where this function is defined, which means the denominator cannot be zero.
Set the denominator equal to zero to find the values of \(x\) that are not allowed: \(x^2 - 5x + 4 = 0\).
Factor the quadratic in the denominator: \(x^2 - 5x + 4 = (x - 1)(x - 4)\).
Solve each factor equal to zero to find the excluded values: \(x - 1 = 0\) gives \(x = 1\), and \(x - 4 = 0\) gives \(x = 4\). These values make the denominator zero, so they are not in the domain.
Write the domain as all real numbers except \(x = 1\) and \(x = 4\), which can be expressed in interval notation as \((-\infty, 1) \cup (1, 4) \cup (4, \infty)\).
