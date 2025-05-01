Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.
A
B
C
−2x3y3z2
D
−2x2z3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given expression as a quotient of two terms: \(\frac{30x^5y^3z^3}{-15x^2y^3z}\).
Apply the quotient rule for exponents, which states that when dividing like bases, subtract the exponents: \(\frac{a^m}{a^n} = a^{m-n}\).
Divide the coefficients (numerical parts) separately: divide 30 by -15 to simplify the numerical coefficient.
Subtract the exponents of each variable in the numerator by the corresponding exponents in the denominator: for \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\), calculate \(x^{5-2}\), \(y^{3-3}\), and \(z^{3-1}\) respectively.
Combine the simplified coefficient and variables with their new exponents to write the simplified expression.
Watch next
Master The Quotient Rule for Exponents with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford