Use the quotient rule to rewrite each expression, then simplify.
A
B
C
3x2y8
D
3x2y6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start with the given expression: \(\frac{9x^2y^8}{3xy^2}\).
Apply the quotient rule for coefficients by dividing the numerical coefficients: \(\frac{9}{3}\).
Apply the quotient rule for variables with exponents by subtracting the exponents of like bases in the denominator from those in the numerator: for \(x\), compute \(x^{2-1}\); for \(y\), compute \(y^{8-2}\).
Rewrite the expression using the simplified coefficients and variables: combine the results from the previous steps into a single expression.
Check the expression for any further simplification, such as reducing coefficients or combining like terms.
