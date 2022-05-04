Now, Gay Lussac's law, also known as Amatons law, says that pressure and temperature are directly proportional at constant moles \( n \) and volume \( v \). As temperature increases, our gas particles collide with the walls more rapidly. That's because they're absorbing the thermal energy and using it to propel themselves faster inside the container. This will cause an increase in my pressure. Remember, pressure itself equals force over area. We said that the volume is constant, so your area would be constant; it's staying the same. If I'm increasing my temperature again, my gas will move faster inside the container. They're going to hit the walls more rapidly but also with more force. So, my force is increasing, my area is staying the same; this causes my pressure to increase. Okay? So that's why pressure and temperature are directly proportional.

We must remember that with all gas law calculations, we must use the SI units for temperature in Kelvin. So our units for temperature here are in Kelvin. What is the pressure-temperature relationship? They're directly proportional, so you just say that \( p \) is directly proportional to \( t \), and that happens when moles and volume are fixed. How do we show this? Well, here we have two images of pistons, containers with pistons that are movable. In the first image, I haven't applied a heat source, so we're going to say that our temperature here would be low. The temperature is low so our molecules don't have extra outside energy to absorb, so they're not moving as vigorously and as rapidly. They're not hitting the container with as much force, and, therefore, our pressure would be low. But all of a sudden, I add a flame. The container absorbs the heat which eventually transitions to the molecules absorbing this heat, allowing them to move more rapidly and with greater force. So temperature is high, which eventually leads to greater force, which leads to greater pressure. So, pressure would be high.

How would I depict this in a plot? They're both directly proportional, so we'd say that they both would be increasing together, so you'd have a line that's increasing over time. What would their adjusted formula be or the Gay Lussac's formula? It would just be \( \frac{p_1}{t_1} = \frac{p_2}{t_2} \). Again, take a look at my ideal gas law applications section on how we could derive this formula. Now we know that it's connected to the Gay Lussac's or Amatons law.

Remember, with these variables we'd say the initial pressure is \( p_1 \), initial temperature is \( t_1 \), final pressure will be \( p_2 \), and final temperature will be \( t_2 \). So, remember when we're talking about Gay Lussac's law or Amatons law that pressure and temperature are directly proportional when our moles, \( n \), and our volume, \( v \), are constant or fixed.