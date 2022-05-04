Now, the 4 colligative properties discuss what happens to a pure solvent as a solute is added to it. So they're discussing what happens as our pure solvent transitions into a solution because remember when we add solute to a solvent it becomes a solution. We're going to say as solute is added to a solvent, some colligative properties will increase while others will decrease. Now, here when we take a look at boiling point and osmotic pressure, we're going to say that these two colligative properties will increase the more solute we add to our solvent. Conversely, we're going to say that our freezing point and vapor pressure, the more solute I add to my solvent the lower they go. Okay. So just remember these are the effects of adding solute to a pure solvent.

Let's discuss these four colligative properties a little more closely. So, boiling point remember, boiling point is just the temperature where we're going to have an equilibrium between our liquid and gas phases. Alright. So remember, we have our liquid becoming a gas, that is, vaporization, then we have our gas condensing back into our liquid. Boiling point is when there's an equilibrium between these two changes. Freezing point. Well, freezing point is where there's an equilibrium between our solid phase and our liquid phase. So going from solid to liquid, we have melting or fusion occurring, and then going from liquid to solid we have freezing occurring. Freezing point is when both of these phase change properties or processes are happening at the same time, so they're at equilibrium with one another.

Now, vapor pressure, we're going to say here that vapor pressure is basically the pressure exerted by a gas at the surface of a liquid. And we're going to say this is measurable also again the whole idea of being at equilibrium. Finally, we have osmotic pressure. Osmotic pressure is just the force that drives osmosis, remember the movement of water, from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration. So here, we have an illustration where this side is more concentrated and so water would rush towards this side here. What effect does this have? Well, the right side, the water level will be lower and the left side, the water has increased because again water moved from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration. Alright, we'll go a little more in detail in terms of the mathematical applications of each of these colligative properties, but for now realize that they have to do with our transition from a pure solvent to a solution through the addition of some type of solute.