Now, if we take a look at this example, we'll see how exactly Le Chatelier's Principle helps us understand whether the reaction will shift to the left, to the right, or cause no shift at all. So, here what we're going to say is for the following endothermic reaction, kc=6.73×103. Predict in which direction the reaction will proceed as we do each one of these changes. Now, first things first, we said that this is endothermic. So that means that our enthalpy, our delta H value is positive. Remember, endothermic reactions, they absorb heat. If we're heat will be a reactant. Remember, this is the opposite of an exothermic reaction. Exothermic reaction does the complete opposite. It releases heat and there so reaction shifting to the left or to the right or causing no shift at all.

For a, it says the addition of a catalyst. What we should realize is that a catalyst deals with kinetics. It deals with speed. It lowers the energy of activation in order for the reaction to go faster. We're going to say when it comes to thermodynamics though, a catalyst doesn't affect the direction of the reaction. So the reaction will not shift to the left or to the right because catalysts deal with kinetics. Le Chatelier's principle deals with thermodynamics.

Next, we're going to say decreasing the volume. What we should realize here is volume is the opposite of pressure. If we're decreasing the volume, we're increasing the pressure. In both cases, the reaction shifts to the side with fewer moles of gas, fewer moles of gas. So let's take a look. Here in our equation, we have 7 moles of gas here and we have 8 moles of gas here. So it's going to go to the side with fewer moles of gas, so it's going to shift to the left or as we say, it's going to go in the reverse direction. So that's what we would say for B.

Now, for C, we're removing H 2 O gas. Now, we're going to say H 2 O gas is a product. Here we're going to say adding, Adding reactant or removing product causes the reaction to shift in the forward direction. It's going to go to the right because you have to think of this in this sense. We're at equilibrium so we're balanced. We're at peace with ourselves as a reaction. Then I come in and I remove some product. Now, we have to get back to this balance that we had in the beginning. So, if I remove something, I have to go towards it to make more of it. So if I'm removing products, how can I remake the product that I just lost? I have to go in the forward direction. Going in the forward direction would mean I'm producing more product. In the same way, if I add reactant, uh-oh, I have too much reactant. I have to get that amount back down to what it was before. So how do I get the reactant amounts down? Also go in the forward direction because going in the forward direction, our reactants would be breaking down in order to build up our products. And just realize, for B and C, if I'm saying that, it shifts to the side with fewer moles when volume is decreased and pressure is increased. Then what would happen if I did the reverse? What would happen if I increase the volume and decrease the pressure? We would expect the opposite to occur.