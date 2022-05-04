Now, within a given atom, we can find electrons within given orbits or shells, but realize through either the absorption or emission of energy electrons are able to move between these different shells. Now, when we talk about absorption and emission, what exactly do we mean? Well, when we say absorption, this is when an electron moves from a lower numbered shell to a higher numbered shell, and emission is when the electron does the opposite. It's when an electron moves from a higher numbered shell to a lower numbered shell. If we're to visually see this, here we have absorption in the first image. Here in absorption, we're going to say the electron absorbs energy. So basically, we have some outside energy source displayed as this energetic photon. That photon is giving its energy to this electron. This electron is initially in the first orbit of the atom, so it's in shell 1. It absorbs this energy and allows it to jump up to a higher energy state, which we call the excited state. So this electron is able to, in this example, go from the first shell to the third shell.

Now, if absorption is going up to a higher level, emission is the opposite. Here, realize that that electron can't hold on to that outside energy forever. Eventually, it has to let it go. So here the electron emits, or what we say releases, this excess energy it got from earlier. When it does so, it's going to fall back down to its original position, which we call its ground state. So here the electron goes from the 3rd shell and goes right back down to its initial position which is shell 1.

But how does this relate? How hard is it for electrons to travel between these shells? Well, here we talk about energy transitions. We're saying here as the shell number increases the distance between them is going to decrease. So if you look, this is shell 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5. The distance between shells 1₂ is this big distance here. The distance between 2₃ is this, the distance between 4₅ is this, and then you can see that the distance is getting smaller and smaller the higher up we go in terms of shell number. That's because as the distance traveled by an electron increases, the more energy is needed, the energy increases. So basically what we're saying here is that traveling between shells 1₂ requires the most energy. Look at the distance it has to travel from here all the way up to here. And if we wanted to go from shell 1 to shell 3, that's an even bigger cost. If you're trying to go from shell 1 all the way up to shell 3, look how much bigger the distance is. But then as we're starting up at a higher shell number, less energy is required. So let's say we wanted to go from shell 3 to 5, not as much energy is required. So just realize that distance equals energy. The more an electron has to travel, then the greater amount of energy is needed. And realize here as the shell number increases, then the distance between the shells gets smaller. So it's easier for an electron to go from, let's say, shell 6 to shell 7 than it is from going from shell 1 to shell 2.