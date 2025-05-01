Which of the following is the best example of supporting language acquisition?
A
Limiting a child's exposure to new vocabulary to avoid confusion
B
Allowing a child to watch television without any interaction
C
Engaging a child in frequent conversations and responding to their attempts to communicate
D
Correcting every grammatical mistake a child makes while speaking
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that language acquisition in children is best supported through active engagement and interaction rather than passive exposure or restriction.
Recognize that limiting a child's exposure to new vocabulary can hinder their language development by reducing opportunities to learn and practice new words.
Note that allowing a child to watch television without interaction is a passive activity and does not provide the necessary social feedback or practice for effective language learning.
Identify that correcting every grammatical mistake can discourage a child from speaking freely and may negatively impact their confidence and willingness to communicate.
Conclude that engaging a child in frequent conversations and responding to their attempts to communicate provides meaningful social interaction, encourages practice, and supports natural language development.
