Which of the following statements about the development of language over time is true?
A
Most children are fluent in complex grammar by the age of 2 months.
B
Children typically begin to produce their first words around 12 months of age.
C
Language development is unaffected by social interaction.
D
Babbling is a sign that a child has mastered the rules of syntax.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the typical timeline of language development in children. Language acquisition generally follows a predictable sequence starting with cooing, then babbling, followed by the production of first words, and later the development of complex grammar.
Step 2: Evaluate the statement about fluency in complex grammar by 2 months. At this age, infants are usually just beginning to coo and make vowel sounds, so fluency in complex grammar is not expected.
Step 3: Consider the statement about children producing their first words around 12 months. This aligns with developmental milestones where children typically say their first meaningful words near their first birthday.
Step 4: Analyze the claim that language development is unaffected by social interaction. Research in developmental psychology shows that social interaction plays a crucial role in language acquisition, so this statement is false.
Step 5: Review the statement about babbling indicating mastery of syntax. Babbling is an early stage of language development involving repetitive sounds, but it does not reflect understanding or mastery of syntax rules.
