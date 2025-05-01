We tend to feel cheerful around happy people and sad around depressed people. This illustrates which psychological phenomenon?
A
Mood-congruent memory
B
Emotional contagion
C
Self-serving bias
D
Cognitive dissonance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the scenario described: feeling cheerful around happy people and sad around depressed people involves an emotional response influenced by others' emotions.
Step 2: Review the psychological terms provided: Mood-congruent memory refers to recalling memories that match one's current mood; Self-serving bias involves attributing successes to oneself and failures to external factors; Cognitive dissonance is the discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs or behaviors.
Step 3: Recognize that the phenomenon involves 'catching' or 'mirroring' the emotions of others, which is a social and emotional process.
Step 4: Identify that 'Emotional contagion' is the psychological phenomenon where individuals unconsciously mimic and synchronize emotions with those around them, leading to shared emotional experiences.
Step 5: Conclude that the described situation best illustrates Emotional contagion because it explains how emotions spread from one person to another, influencing mood.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah