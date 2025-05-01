Which type of ceremonies help individuals cope with loss as they facilitate the grieving process?
A
Graduation ceremonies
B
Initiation ceremonies
C
Award ceremonies
D
Funeral ceremonies
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question, which is about ceremonies that help individuals cope with loss and facilitate the grieving process.
Recall the purpose of different types of ceremonies: Graduation ceremonies celebrate achievement, Initiation ceremonies mark entry into a group, Award ceremonies recognize accomplishments, and Funeral ceremonies address death and loss.
Understand that coping with loss and facilitating grieving are psychological processes related to mourning and emotional adjustment.
Recognize that funeral ceremonies provide a structured way for individuals and communities to express grief, honor the deceased, and begin the healing process.
Conclude that among the options, funeral ceremonies are specifically designed to help individuals cope with loss and facilitate the grieving process.
