Which of the following statements is true about intense emotions according to the EVERFI curriculum?
A
Intense emotions always help you solve problems more effectively.
B
Intense emotions should always be ignored to avoid negative consequences.
C
Intense emotions can sometimes make it difficult to think clearly and make good decisions.
D
Intense emotions are always a sign of mental illness.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of intense emotions in problem-solving. Intense emotions can influence cognitive processes such as attention, memory, and decision-making.
Step 2: Recognize that intense emotions do not always facilitate problem-solving. Sometimes, they can cloud judgment and make it harder to think clearly.
Step 3: Evaluate the given statements by comparing them to psychological principles about emotions and cognition. For example, intense emotions are not always helpful, nor should they always be ignored.
Step 4: Identify that intense emotions are not inherently signs of mental illness; they are normal human experiences that vary in intensity and impact.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement 'Intense emotions can sometimes make it difficult to think clearly and make good decisions' aligns best with psychological understanding and the EVERFI curriculum.
