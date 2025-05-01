Which word from the excerpt has a negative connotation? lonely floats golden fluttering
A
floats
B
fluttering
C
lonely
D
golden
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of connotation. Connotation refers to the emotional or cultural meaning attached to a word beyond its literal definition. Words can have positive, negative, or neutral connotations.
Step 2: Analyze each word in the excerpt for its connotation. Consider the feelings or associations each word might evoke in a reader.
Step 3: Evaluate the word 'lonely'. This word often carries a negative connotation because it suggests feelings of sadness, isolation, or being unwanted.
Step 4: Evaluate the words 'floats', 'golden', and 'fluttering'. These words generally have neutral or positive connotations, such as lightness, beauty, or brightness.
Step 5: Conclude that the word with the negative connotation in the excerpt is 'lonely' because it evokes a sense of sadness or isolation, unlike the other words.
