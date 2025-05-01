Which of the following statements is true about adolescent alcohol use?
A
Early initiation of alcohol use during adolescence is associated with an increased risk of developing alcohol dependence later in life.
B
Adolescent alcohol use is unrelated to peer influence.
C
Most adolescents who drink alcohol do not experience any negative consequences related to their use.
D
Alcohol use among adolescents has no impact on brain development.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of adolescent alcohol use by recognizing that adolescence is a critical developmental period where behaviors can have long-term effects.
Step 2: Review research findings that link early initiation of alcohol use during adolescence with increased risks, such as developing alcohol dependence later in life.
Step 3: Evaluate the role of peer influence, which is well-documented in psychology as a significant factor affecting adolescent behavior, including alcohol use.
Step 4: Consider the potential negative consequences of adolescent alcohol use, which can include cognitive, social, and health-related issues, rather than assuming most adolescents experience no harm.
Step 5: Recognize that alcohol use during adolescence can impact brain development, as the adolescent brain is still maturing and is sensitive to substances like alcohol.
