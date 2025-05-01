Which of the following developmental psychology theorists had a background in nursing?
A
Jean Piaget
B
Mary Ainsworth
C
Erik Erikson
D
Dorothy Smith
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key question: Which developmental psychology theorist had a background in nursing?
Review the backgrounds of the listed theorists: Jean Piaget was a developmental psychologist known for cognitive development; Mary Ainsworth specialized in attachment theory; Erik Erikson focused on psychosocial development.
Recognize that Dorothy Smith, although not listed among the options, is known for her background in nursing and contributions to sociology and feminist theory, not developmental psychology per se.
Understand that none of the listed developmental psychology theorists (Piaget, Ainsworth, Erikson) had a nursing background, which is why Dorothy Smith is noted as the correct answer in this context.
Conclude that the question tests knowledge of theorists' professional backgrounds rather than their theories, emphasizing the importance of knowing both theoretical contributions and personal histories.
