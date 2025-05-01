Which of the following is a characteristic of Erikson's initiative vs. guilt stage in developmental psychology?
A
Children focus on mastering basic physical and intellectual skills
B
Children develop trust in caregivers and the environment
C
Children struggle with identity formation and role confusion
D
Children begin to assert power and control through directing play and social interactions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the stage of Erikson's psychosocial development being discussed, which is the initiative vs. guilt stage.
Recall that Erikson's initiative vs. guilt stage typically occurs during early childhood, around ages 3 to 6 years.
Understand the key developmental task of this stage: children begin to assert power and control over their environment through directing play and social interactions.
Compare the given options to the characteristics of this stage: mastering basic skills relates to an earlier stage (industry vs. inferiority), developing trust relates to the first stage (trust vs. mistrust), and identity formation relates to adolescence (identity vs. role confusion).
Conclude that the correct characteristic of the initiative vs. guilt stage is that children begin to assert power and control through directing play and social interactions.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah