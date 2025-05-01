Which of the following is true of the period of development known as late adulthood?
A
Late adulthood is the stage when most individuals experience rapid physical growth.
B
Late adulthood is generally associated with the beginning of formal education.
C
Late adulthood is marked by the onset of puberty and identity exploration.
D
Late adulthood is typically characterized by increased risk of physical decline and cognitive changes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the typical age range for late adulthood, which generally includes individuals aged 65 and older.
Understand the key characteristics of late adulthood, focusing on physical, cognitive, and social changes that commonly occur during this period.
Recognize that rapid physical growth is not typical in late adulthood; instead, physical decline such as reduced strength and health issues are more common.
Note that formal education usually begins in childhood or adolescence, not in late adulthood.
Recall that puberty and identity exploration are features of adolescence, not late adulthood; therefore, the correct understanding is that late adulthood is characterized by increased risk of physical decline and cognitive changes.
