Which of the following best describes how ideas about emotional health should be adjusted when treating toddlers in developmental psychology?
A
Emphasize cognitive behavioral therapy techniques that require advanced verbal reasoning and self-reflection.
B
Rely mainly on standardized self-report questionnaires to assess emotional health in toddlers.
C
Focus on supporting secure attachment and emotion regulation, recognizing that toddlers express emotions primarily through behavior rather than verbal communication.
D
Prioritize group therapy sessions to encourage peer discussion of emotional experiences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that toddlers are in an early stage of emotional and cognitive development, so their emotional health cannot be assessed or treated in the same way as older children or adults.
Recognize that toddlers primarily express their emotions through behavior rather than verbal communication, which means that treatment approaches should focus on observable behaviors and emotional regulation strategies.
Focus on supporting secure attachment relationships, as these are foundational for healthy emotional development in toddlers and provide a safe base for exploring and managing emotions.
Avoid relying on methods that require advanced verbal skills, such as cognitive behavioral therapy techniques that depend on self-reflection or standardized self-report questionnaires, since toddlers lack the necessary verbal and cognitive abilities.
Consider interventions that involve caregivers and emphasize emotion regulation support, rather than group therapy or peer discussions, which are less effective for toddlers due to their developmental stage.
