Participation in extracurricular activities has been linked to which of the following outcomes in developmental psychology?
A
Increased risk of social isolation
B
Lower levels of self-esteem
C
Improved social skills and higher academic achievement
D
Delayed cognitive development
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about the effects of participation in extracurricular activities within developmental psychology.
Step 2: Recall that developmental psychology studies how people grow and change over time, including social, emotional, and cognitive development.
Step 3: Consider research findings that link extracurricular activities to positive developmental outcomes, such as enhanced social skills and academic performance.
Step 4: Evaluate each option by comparing it to established psychological research: increased social isolation and lower self-esteem are generally not associated with extracurricular participation, nor is delayed cognitive development.
Step 5: Conclude that the most supported outcome is 'Improved social skills and higher academic achievement,' as extracurricular activities provide opportunities for social interaction and skill-building that contribute to these positive effects.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah