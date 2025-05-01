Which of the following statements about physical training in developmental psychology is false?
A
Body training in acting may include practices that help actors embody different characters.
B
Physical training for actors can enhance emotional expression by increasing bodily flexibility.
C
Actors typically avoid any form of physical exercise to maintain a neutral body posture.
D
Actors often use techniques such as yoga and dance to improve body awareness and control.
1
Step 1: Understand the context of physical training in developmental psychology, especially as it relates to actors. Physical training often involves exercises and practices that improve body awareness, flexibility, and emotional expression.
Step 2: Analyze each statement carefully. The first statement says that body training helps actors embody different characters, which aligns with the idea that physicality supports character development.
Step 3: The second statement mentions that physical training enhances emotional expression by increasing bodily flexibility, which is consistent with psychological theories linking body movement and emotional communication.
Step 4: The third statement claims that actors typically avoid any form of physical exercise to maintain a neutral body posture. Consider whether this aligns with common practices in acting training, where physical conditioning is usually encouraged.
Step 5: The fourth statement notes that actors use yoga and dance to improve body awareness and control, which is a well-documented method in actor training. Therefore, the false statement is the one that contradicts these known practices, specifically the third statement.
