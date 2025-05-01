Which of the following is true regarding human brain development?
A
Neurogenesis stops completely after birth.
B
The prefrontal cortex is fully developed at birth.
C
Synaptic pruning is a process that occurs during childhood and adolescence to eliminate unused neural connections.
D
The human brain reaches full maturity by early adolescence.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of neurogenesis, which is the process of generating new neurons. Note that neurogenesis primarily occurs before birth but continues at a reduced rate in certain brain areas after birth.
Recognize that the prefrontal cortex, responsible for complex cognitive functions like decision-making and impulse control, is not fully developed at birth but continues to mature well into early adulthood.
Learn about synaptic pruning, a critical developmental process where the brain eliminates weaker or unused neural connections to increase efficiency. This process mainly occurs during childhood and adolescence.
Know that the human brain does not reach full maturity by early adolescence; instead, brain development, especially in the prefrontal cortex, continues into the mid-20s.
Based on these points, identify that the statement about synaptic pruning occurring during childhood and adolescence to eliminate unused neural connections is true.
