Which of the following factors led to an increase in free time for contemporary adolescents?
A
A rise in agricultural responsibilities among youth
B
A reduction in access to technology and media
C
A decrease in required child labor and increased school attendance
D
An increase in mandatory work hours for teenagers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key factors that influence adolescents' free time by considering historical and social changes affecting youth activities.
Understand that agricultural responsibilities typically require more time commitment, so an increase in these would likely reduce free time rather than increase it.
Recognize that access to technology and media often provides leisure activities, so a reduction in access would not increase free time in a meaningful way; it might reduce entertainment options but not necessarily free time itself.
Focus on the impact of decreased child labor and increased school attendance, which historically led to structured schedules and less work-related time demands, thereby increasing free time for adolescents.
Consider that an increase in mandatory work hours would logically decrease free time, so this factor would not contribute to an increase in free time for adolescents.
