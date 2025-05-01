In developmental psychology, children typically develop an awareness of death at a young age if they __________.
A
have not yet started school
B
experience the loss of a close family member or pet
C
are shielded from any discussion of death
D
are exposed only to fictional stories about death
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of death awareness in developmental psychology, which refers to when and how children begin to comprehend the idea of death as a permanent and universal event.
Recognize that children's awareness of death is influenced by their experiences and environment, including direct encounters with loss or exposure to discussions about death.
Analyze the options given: whether children have started school, are shielded from discussions, are exposed only to fictional stories, or have experienced the loss of a close family member or pet.
Consider psychological research findings that suggest children who experience the loss of someone close tend to develop an earlier and more concrete understanding of death compared to those who are shielded or only exposed to fictional representations.
Conclude that the key factor leading to early death awareness is the personal experience of loss, as it provides a real and emotionally significant context for understanding death.
