Which of the following best describes adolescent egocentrism?
A
The capacity for logical reasoning about hypothetical situations
B
The ability to understand and consider multiple perspectives simultaneously
C
The tendency to focus on concrete, observable events rather than abstract concepts
D
The belief that one's thoughts, feelings, and experiences are unique and that others are constantly watching and evaluating them
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that adolescent egocentrism is a concept from developmental psychology describing a specific cognitive and emotional characteristic during adolescence.
Recognize that adolescent egocentrism involves a heightened self-consciousness where adolescents believe their experiences and feelings are unique and that others are highly attentive to them.
Differentiate adolescent egocentrism from other cognitive abilities such as logical reasoning about hypothetical situations, which relates to formal operational thinking, or the ability to consider multiple perspectives, which is a more advanced cognitive skill.
Note that focusing on concrete, observable events rather than abstract concepts is typical of earlier developmental stages, not adolescent egocentrism.
Conclude that the best description of adolescent egocentrism is the belief that one's thoughts, feelings, and experiences are unique and that others are constantly watching and evaluating them.
Watch next
Master Developmental Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah