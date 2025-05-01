Which of the following is most often used to assess an infant's attention to sound?
A
The high-amplitude sucking procedure
B
The Rorschach inkblot test
C
The Strange Situation procedure
D
The visual cliff experiment
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about assessing an infant's attention to sound. This involves identifying methods used in developmental psychology to measure how infants respond to auditory stimuli.
Step 2: Review each option and its typical use in psychological research: The Rorschach inkblot test is a projective test used to assess personality, not infant attention to sound.
Step 3: The Strange Situation procedure is designed to assess attachment styles between infants and caregivers, focusing on social and emotional responses rather than auditory attention.
Step 4: The visual cliff experiment tests depth perception in infants, which is related to visual, not auditory, attention.
Step 5: The high-amplitude sucking procedure measures infants' attention to sound by recording changes in their sucking rate in response to auditory stimuli, making it the most appropriate method for assessing infant attention to sound.
