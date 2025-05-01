According to Freud's theory of psychosexual development, which of the following individuals is most likely to be in the phallic stage?
A
A 4-year-old child
B
A 16-year-old adolescent
C
A 1-year-old infant
D
A 10-year-old preadolescent
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that Freud's theory of psychosexual development divides childhood into distinct stages, each characterized by the erogenous zone that is the focus of the child's libido.
Identify the age ranges associated with each stage: the oral stage (0-1 year), anal stage (1-3 years), phallic stage (3-6 years), latency stage (6-puberty), and genital stage (puberty onward).
Match the ages given in the problem to these stages. For example, a 1-year-old infant corresponds to the oral or early anal stage, a 4-year-old child falls within the phallic stage, a 10-year-old preadolescent is in the latency stage, and a 16-year-old adolescent is in the genital stage.
Understand that the phallic stage is characterized by the child's focus on the genital area and the development of the Oedipus or Electra complex, typically occurring between ages 3 and 6.
Conclude that the individual most likely to be in the phallic stage is the 4-year-old child, as this age fits within the 3-6 year range of the phallic stage.
