Multiple Choice
Erika is five months old. If she is like the typical five-month-old infant, which of the following foods might she prefer the most?
When you touch an infant's cheek, the infant will turn toward your hand, open their mouth, and search for a nipple. This is known as the _____ reflex.
Sam and Ella are decorating the room for the baby they are expecting. To ensure that the infant's room provides appropriate stimulation, the couple seek the advice of a developmental psychologist, who tells them that newborns prefer to look at