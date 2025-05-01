Which of the following is the best example of central route persuasion?
A
A company uses catchy jingles and attractive visuals to promote its product.
B
A scientist presents detailed research findings and logical arguments to convince an audience about climate change.
C
A politician uses emotional stories to appeal to voters during a campaign speech.
D
A celebrity endorses a new brand of shoes in a television commercial.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of central route persuasion. It involves persuading someone through logical reasoning, detailed evidence, and thoughtful consideration of the message content.
Step 2: Recognize that central route persuasion requires the audience to actively engage with the information, analyze arguments, and be motivated to think critically about the topic.
Step 3: Review each option and identify whether it relies on logical arguments and evidence (central route) or on superficial cues like emotions, attractiveness, or celebrity endorsements (peripheral route).
Step 4: Note that the option where a scientist presents detailed research findings and logical arguments aligns with central route persuasion because it appeals to reason and thoughtful evaluation.
Step 5: Conclude that the best example of central route persuasion is the scientist presenting research findings, as it exemplifies persuasion through careful consideration of evidence rather than emotional or superficial appeals.
Watch next
Master Cognitive Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah