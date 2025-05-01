Multiple Choice
When you touch an infant's cheek, the infant will turn toward your hand, open their mouth, and search for a nipple. This is known as the _____ reflex.
444
views
When you touch an infant's cheek, the infant will turn toward your hand, open their mouth, and search for a nipple. This is known as the _____ reflex.
Sam and Ella are decorating the room for the baby they are expecting. To ensure that the infant's room provides appropriate stimulation, the couple seek the advice of a developmental psychologist, who tells them that newborns prefer to look at